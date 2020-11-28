Trifed of m/o tribal affairs and state of Goa to implement ‘Goatribal plan’

TRIFEDunder Ministry of Tribal Affairs held a virtual meeting on 26th November with Goa Administration to finalize the Goa Tribal Development Plan. The virtual meeting was chaired by Parimal Rai, Chief Secretary of Goa, and was attended by Mr. Reddy, Principal Secretary, Tribal, Mr. Subhash Chandra, PCCF, Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and senior officials of TRIFED. The main agenda of the meeting was to finalise the Tribal Development Plan for the state of Goa for the establishment of 25 Van DhanVikasKendras, 1 Tribal food park, 2 showrooms in North and South Goa.

This was a follow-up to the deliberations between Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister, Goa and Pravir Krishna, in which the Chief Minister had given his go ahead for the Goa Tribal Plan. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary of the State of Goa had also held further discussions on modalities regarding the tribal development plan of Rs 50 crores. The proposed activities included in the development plan includes the setting up of 25 VDVKs in Goa; setting up of 25 procurement centres-cum-godowns; of 2 tertiary processing units (mega food parks/ tribal enterprises) and two flagship retail outlets across the state. The target is to identify 20 minor forest produces per VDVK. With this planned enterprise initiative, TRIFED will offer an end-to-end comprehensive development package for tribals promotingemploymentand incomes and entrepreneurship. TRIFED continues to work for the complete transformation of the tribal ecosystem across the country through the large-scale tribal entrepreneurship model.