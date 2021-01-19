TRIFED Exchanges MoU with IFFDC to Promote Livelihood Generation of Tribal People

TRIFED, as the nodal agency working for the empowerment of tribals, is focusing its efforts on finding new ways to improve the lives and the livelihoods of the tribal people. As a part of its continued efforts, TRIFED has been partnering with like-minded organisations to create synergies together.

TRIFED and Indian Farm Forestry Development Co-operative Ltd (IFFDC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 18, 2021 to work together for tribal livelihood generation. Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and S. P. Singh, Managing Director, IIFDC signed the MoU in the presence of Anupam Trivedi, ED, TRIFED, Smt. Sangeeta Mahendra, ED (I/C), TRIFED, and Dr Harish Chandra Gena, Chief Project Manager, IFFDC.

The two organizations have agreed to partner with each other to organise training programmes for tribal artisans in the area of entrepreneurship skill and business development. They will also collaborate further to identify and implement CSR initiatives and tribal development efforts. Other areas of association have been identified through which IFFDC promoted PFFCS/SHGs/CBOs will be linked with TRIFED for collection and marketing of NTFPs/MFPs.

IFFDC will also assist in promoting tribal FPOs and will provide trainings to TRIFED promoted/linked Community Organisations/Members. The scope of the agreement will also include any other activity that can be taken up to strengthen tribal livelihoods and entrepreneurship development.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said, “TRIFED has been actively exploring convergences with various like-minded organizations to continue our mission towards tribal empowerment. It is our pleasure to engage with a pioneering organization such as IIFDC which has undertaken such meaningful work in the areas of farm forestry and wasteland development. I believe that we can collaborate, by pooling our strengths together and undertake work that will help in boosting the income and livelihoods of the tribal people.”

With the successful implementation of this collaboration and many more convergences both cemented and upcoming, TRIFED aims to make effect a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

