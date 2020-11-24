Travel Virtually through Samsung’s The Frame TV, Featuring a New 20-Piece Collection from Magnum Photos

Samsung Electronics in collaboration with photography agency Magnum Photos, announced the release of 20 new photographs on The Frame, available exclusively through Samsung Art Store.

The campaign, which will run globally from November 14 to December 14, 2020, will allow users to embark on a virtual journey on The Frame with enchanting photographs of global travel destinations provided by Magnum. Users can enjoy these photographs on The Frame at no charge for one month. After December 14, the photographs will be available both under a single purchase and monthly subscription.

The photographs in the new Magnum collection were taken by world renowned artists and photographers that include Elliott Erwitt, Burt Glinn, Stuart Franklin, Thomas Hoepker and Bruno Barbey and feature specially curated pieces that capture iconic destinations and memorable eras from across the world.

“We know that people today across the world are traveling less and spending more time at home,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By offering these breathtaking photographs from iconic locations across the world and pairing them with The Frame’s vivid QLED picture quality, we hope to give consumers a premium virtual travel experience in the comfort of their home.”

With new pictures from Magnum Photos joining the collection, The Frame now boasts a catalogue with over 1,400 works of art that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world, including the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Hermitage State Museum in Saint Petersburg and LUMAS. These partnerships allowed users to experience The Frame not just as a television, but also as a discovery hub to explore the world’s most beautiful art pieces.

With a new purchase of The Frame, users can now enjoy a three-month free trial of the Art Store via the ‘Promotion’ app. The new collection will be supported on 2018 models and onward. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com.