A travel guide, a shutterbug and a Samsung fan. Phatta Singh is a Bhutanese, whose profession and passion dovetail in his day-to-day life as he travels across the world and captures his experiences on his Samsung smartphone.

Some of his clicks of his beautiful Himalayan country inspired us so much we decided to share them with you.

Here’s a bit of Bhutan through Phatta Singh’s Samsung Galaxy.

(Picture Credit: Phatta Singh, Bhutan)