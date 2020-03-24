Travel ban in Cuba over covid-19
Cuba’s government has also issued travel ban on Cubans, closing schools and suspending interregional public transport in its fight to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Havana started to seriously ramp up measures when it barred foreign tourists from entering the Caribbean island nation that relies heavily on tourism for hard currency.
Cuba has so far confirmed 40 cases of the virus, including one 61-year old Italian tourist who died.
Cubans and foreign residents returning to the island will be able to return home but will have to isolate in camping facilities, college dormitories and other institutions designated by the state for 14 days.