Transport Secretary outlines India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries; says there is need to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like #COVID19 pandemic | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Transport Secretary outlines India’s priority of connectivity with SCO countries; says there is need to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like #COVID19 pandemic

Mr. Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, participated in the 8th Meeting of the Ministers of SCO Member States on 28th October 2020 through video conference, chaired by the Russian Federation.

He spoke about India’s priority of connectivity with SCO countries for cooperation and trust between our societies and shared India’s experience in intelligent transport systems. He spoke about the need for coordinated actions at the level of Transport Ministries/Departments of the Member States to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like #COVID19 pandemic and to prevent the spreading of emergency situations across the borders.