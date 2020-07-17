Transport Ministry issues notification for clearly enunciating assignment of colour of alpha numerals and background of registration plates of vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified SO 2339(E) dated 14th July, 2020 to rectify the anomalies in the chapter on ‘The assignment of registration mark on vehicles for various States and Union Territories at a glimpse’

through tabulation of items so that it clearly enunciates the colour of the alpha numerals and the back ground of registration plate of different class and category of vehicles. This notification has been issued only for enabling clarity, and nothing new has been prescribed for the plates,.

Earlier, the Ministry had prescribed different registration mark on vehicles for various states and union territories under sub-section (6) of section 41 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988) vide S.O.444(E), dated the 12th June, 1989. Later, the Ministry vide SO 827 (E) dated 11th November, 1992 amended the S.O.444(E), dated the 12th June, 1989 to prescribe the colour of the alpha numerals and the back ground registration plate for different class and category of vehicles. Further, the Ministry vide GSR 901 (E) dated 13/12/2001 prescribed the colour of the registration plate for transport and non transport class of vehicles.

It came to the notice of the Ministry that the amendment in the chapter, ‘The assignment of registration mark on vehicles for various States and Union Territories at a glimpse’ inserted vide S.O. 444(E), dated the 12 th June, 1989 was left out. Due to which certain ambiguities were noticed. Hence, this notification has been issued for enabling clarity.