Transhipment of goods to India through Bangladesh has taken bilateral trade to a new height: Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

He was speaking during the joint inauguration of the Science block building of Alipur Rahmania School and College, Chattogram alongwith the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das through video conferencing.

Commending the arrival of the first ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port to Agartala, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava in a tweet said that it was a historic milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership.

The first consignment of the goods which had arrived at Chattogram port from Kolkata on Tuesday was received in Agartala on Thursday by the Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb. Welcoming the transhipment cargo, Chief Minister Biplab Deb said in a tweet that it marks the start of a new era of economic growth in the region through mutual cooperation.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka