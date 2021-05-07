Transform Your Laundry Experience with Samsung’s latest AI Ecobubble™, Simple, Gentle & Intelligent Wash

Have you ever wished for a washing machine that was intelligent enough to know what kind of washing care your dirty laundry needed?

Samsung’s latest AI Ecobubble washing machines come equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features that offer a customize laundry process to consumers. The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle.

To make the laundry experience more effective and simple, Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best.

Ensuring high standards of cleaning and hygiene, all new models come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home to give users a seamless connected living experience.

But that’s not all! These washing machines come with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology that helps save time and power while providing 45% extra fabric care.

