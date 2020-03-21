Train services to remain suspended from midnight tonight till 10 PM tomorrow

The measures are being implemented across all the zones. Indian Railways has taken steps to discourage citizens from undertaking non essential journeys by temporarily removing special incentives for many categories including suspension of passenger and some long distance trains.

Keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe Janta Curfew tomorrow and the steep decline in the number of passengers, Indian Railways has reduced the number of trains which would be plying.

In wake of the same, Passenger trains originating from midnight till 10 in the night tomorrow stands cancelled.

Around thirteen hundred long distance mail and express trains have also been suspended which were supposed to commence journey between 4 in the morning till 10 in the night tomorrow.

Barring few essential runs, suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will also be reduced.

All trains which are already on the run during these hours will however, continue their services.

Railways has urged people to ensure the running status of trains before reaching stations as occupancy is being closely monitored and modifications are done to meet the actual requirement.

