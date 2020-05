Train arriving from Delhi will not take halt in Goa from Monday: CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant said that currently there are 19 COVID-19 positive cases in the state which were detected at the entry point before the patient could mix up with the people in the state.

He said that there was no community transmission in the state due to the COVID-19 positive cases that were detected.

Sawant said that since the instances of passengers arriving from Delhi train being tested positive are on the rise, the train will not halt at Madgao Railway Station.