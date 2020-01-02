TRAI amends new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services

Under it, cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subion price.

The Authority has also capped at 160 rupees the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels.

TRAI, in a statement, said that Consumers have also highlighted huge charges taken by Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) in the form of Network Capacity Fee -NCF for a multi-TV home.TRAI said, the homes where more than one TV connection is working in the name of one person, it will charge maximum 40 per cent of declared NCF for second and additional TV connections.

Authority has also permitted DPOs to offer discounts on long term subions which is for 6 months or more.

TRAI has also reduced the maximum NCF charge to 130 rupees excluding taxes for 200 channels.In addition, it has also been decided that channels declared mandatory by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not be counted in the number of channels in the NCF.

The Authority said that only those channels which have an MRP of 12 rupees or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters.