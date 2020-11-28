Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches new Innova Crysta

Udaipur. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of the new Innova Crysta presenting a bold design and practicality of an MPV elevating its unique personality. The new Innova Crysta is loaded with a host of unmatched features and a savvy new connected infotainment system. The new Innova Crysta gets a cooler & tougher exterior with features such as a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation that smoothly merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a contemporary look.

This much-loved MPV, has always been one of the safest vehicles with best-in-class features such as seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist. Safety has been further bolstered with front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience. To further increase the luxury quotient, the interiors get a fresh look too with the option of new upholstery colour of Camel Tan in the ZX grade.

In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta. Speaking about the launch, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivaled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly.

The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs. Further, we would like to thank our loyal customers for their relentless trust that has made Innova the best-selling MPV in the country. Innova Crysta continues its unrivaled dominance with 43% of segment share,” he added.