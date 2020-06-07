Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Upcoming Price Hike for Camry Hybrid & Vellfire models



Udaipur. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its decision to implement a price increase for Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle and The Vellfire with effect from July 2020. The impending hike have been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate. Touted as one of Toyota’s flagship models amongst self-charging electric vehicles, the new generation Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle redefines luxury sedan experience with its dynamic performance, styling & comfortable interiors. The Vellfire, latest launch by TKM in India, also stands out for its ultra-luxurious, powerful and eco-advanced performance backed by low fuel consumption and carbon footprints.Since their launch, both the models have received overwhelming response and have seen a steady demand in the Indian market.

Please share this news







