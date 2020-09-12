Toyota announces unique ‘Respect Package’ celebrating the overwhelming response received for the Urban Cruiser

Following the overwhelming response from customers to the ‘opening of bookings’ for the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced a ‘Respect Package’ as an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-book the Urban Cruiser. Aligned with the overall theme for the upcoming Urban Cruiser, the Respect Package is crafted in-line with Toyota’s ‘Customer-First’ philosophy and is initiated keeping in mind the trust & faith our loyal customers have placed on the brand. As a special gesture towards customers who have shown their faith in Toyota products and have booked the Urban Cruiser before the official launch of the product (before seeing the vehicle or the price), will enjoy “a no-cost periodic maintenance” for up to 2 years*.

Over the years, customers have bestowed their trust in Brand Toyota and this gratitude program aims to respect their faith in the brand. Commenting on the announcement of the Customer Appreciation Package, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. Customer trust and brand loyalty spur us to push ourselves harder to deliver the Urban Cruiser to them on time. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser introduces the customers to Toyota’s SUV design and world-class after-sales experience. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule.”

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a new K-Series 1.5 litre, four-cylinder Petrol Engine available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with superior fuel efficiency. All AT variants will be equipped with advanced Lithium-Ion battery and an Integrated Starter Generator. The exteriors boast of a Distinct and Dynamic Bold Grille along with Bold Trapezoidal Fog Lamp design and Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators.

Customers will have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour. To enable customers to plan their festive season car purchase, TKM opened bookings for the Urban Cruiser for a nominal amount of INR 11,000 through online orders or dealerships. For more details, customers can simply log on to www.toyotabharat.com .