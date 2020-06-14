Monday , June 15 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Tourists dip their toes in water as top Mexican beach getaway reopens
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Tourists dip their toes in water as top Mexican beach getaway reopens

About 20 tourists splashed in the water and relaxed on the sand on a recent day at Hard Rock Hotel, which re-opened on June 8 along with 16 other beachside resorts in Cancun. Hard Rock said it installed hand sanitizer stations, ramped up cleaning and is enforcing distancing rules at the pool and beach areas.

Although hotels can allow guests into the water, public beaches remain closed.

Mexico reported record infection levels in recent days and in certain areas is at the peak of the pandemic. Mexico has registered 16,448 overall deaths.

A full recovery for Mexico’s tourism sector – which represents 8.7% of gross domestic product and employs 4.5 million people – looks far off.

Mexico registered only 86,000 foreign visitors in April, down from 2.8 million the same month the year before, according to official data.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved