Tourism Finance Corporation of India trades higher on raising Rs 40 crore through NCDs

Tourism Finance Corporation of India is currently trading at Rs. 57.90, up by 0.80 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 57.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 58.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 58.40 and Rs. 56.75 respectively. So far 6711 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 83.30 on 12-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 42.20 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 65.65 and Rs. 55.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 521.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 28.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.46% and 57.10% respectively.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India has raised Rs 40 crore through Senior, Secured, rated, listed, transferable principal protected market linked redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and allotted 400 – 9.95% MLD Series XLVIII 2024, NCDs having face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash, at par on Private Placement basis. The board of directors at its meeting held on December 01, 2021 has approved the same.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) is engaged in the business of providing financial assistance to tourism-related activities/projects.

