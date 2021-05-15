Total Rs 56,059.54 crores DBT to farmers’ account during current RMS 2021-22

During Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22, Mission “One Nation, One MSP, One DBT ” has been given a firm shape as for the First Time, farmers of Punjab & Haryana have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against sale of their Wheat crop. Now DBT has been implemented across the country.

Wheat procurement is going on smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States with purchase of over 353.99 LMT upto 12th May 2021 against 268.91 LMT during corresponding period of last year.

Upto 12.5.2021, about Rs 56,059.54 crores has been directly transferred to farmers’ account in the country, out of which Rs 23,402 crores, which is 91% of due payment, have been released to the farmers of Punjab.

Out of the total purchase of 353.98 LMT wheat, major contribution has been made by Punjab- 131.14LMT (37.04%), Haryana- 81.07 LMT (22.90%) and Madhya Pradesh -103.71 LMT (29.29%) upto 12thMay 2021. This season Punjab & Haryana has surpassed last year’s procurement fig as well as current target/estimate and also achieved all time high record procurement.

About 36.19 Lakh Wheat farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement Operations with MSP value of about Rs. 69,912.61 Crore.

