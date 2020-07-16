Total people recovered from Coronavirus cross six lakh mark today; recovery rate improves to 63.25 pct

A total of six lakh 12 thousand 815 people have recovered so far and with this the recovery rate reached to 63.25 per cent in the country. In the past 24 hours, a record 20 thousand 783 people have recovered. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is three lakh 31 thousand 146.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 32 thousand 695 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to nine lakh 68 thousand 876.

This is the highest number of cases registered in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. 606 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 24 thousand 915.

AIR correspondent reports that in terms of recovery rate, the top five States and Union Territories are – Ladakh, Delhi, Uttrakhand, Haryana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands wherein the recovery rate is above 73 per cent. In terms of number of people recovered from Covid-19, Maharashtra is leading the tally followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

There are 20 States and Union Territories that have better recovery rates than the national average of 63.25 per cent. In the total active cases, more than 65 per cent cases are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of three lakh 26 thousand 682 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by various laboratories within 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories on a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19.So far, one crore 27 lakh 39 thousand 490 tests have been conducted.

At present, a total of one thousand 234 laboratories across India are conducting Covid-19 tests including 874 government laboratories and 360 private laboratory chains.