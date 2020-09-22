Total Amount Utilized Under AHF for the Years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583 Crore

The Government is implementing the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) as one of the components of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY(U)] to provide interest subsidy for housing loans to eligible beneficiaries in urban area.
Pursuant to the announcement in the Union Budget 2018-19, Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) was set up in National Housing Bank with a corpus of Rs. 10,000croresto provide re-finance assistance to Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) in respect of their individual housing loans to target segments in rural and urban areas. This was followed by Rs. 10,000 crore allocation in 2019-20. The total amount utilized under AHF for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583crores. The purpose of AHF is to improve credit availability for meeting the housing needs of the people in lower income segments.
State-wise details of the number of beneficiaries of the CLSS scheme during the last three years are given below.
|S.No.
|Particulars
|EWS/LIG
|MIG-I
|MIG-II
|1.
|Household Income (Rs. Per Annum)
|Up to.3,00,000/- for EWS and between 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 for LIG
|Between 600,001 up to 12,00,000
|Between 12,00,001 up to 18,00,000
|2.
|Interest Subsidy (% p.a)
|6.5%
|4%
|3%
|3.
|Maximum loan tenure (in years)
|20
|20
|20
|4.
|Eligible Housing Loan Amount for Interest Subsidy (Rs.)
|6,00,000*
|9,00,000*
|12,00,000*
|5.
|Dwelling Unit Carpet Area (Sq.mtr)
|30#/60#
|Up to 160
|Up to 200
|6.
|Discount Rate for Net Present Value (NPV) calculation for interest subsidy
|9%
|9%
|9%
|7.
|Upfront Amount for Subsidy (approximately in Rs.)
|2,67,280
|2,35,000
|2,30,000
*Loans beyond this limit will be at non-subsidised rates.
# In case of EWS/LIG, a beneficiary, at his/her discretion can build a house of larger area but interest subvention would be limited to first Rs. 6 lakh only. EWS/LIG households can also avail CLSS subsidy for addition of rooms, kitchen, toilet etc. to existing dwellings as incremental housing.
State/UTwisedetailsofbeneficiariesduring the last three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20) under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of PMAY-U
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of State/UT
|
Number of beneficiaries (households) during last three years
|1
|A&N Island (UT)
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24,437
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|36
|4
|Assam
|1,219
|5
|Bihar
|7,984
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|574
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12,186
|8
|Dadar Nagar H & DD
|2,901
|9
|Delhi (NCR)
|18,986
|10
|Goa
|915
|11
|Gujarat
|2,40,085
|12
|Haryana
|19,403
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|744
|14
|J&K (UT)
|1,467
|15
|Jharkhand
|6,638
|16
|Karnataka
|46,802
|17
|Kerala
|14,351
|18
|Ladakh (UT)
|61
|19
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|56,873
|21
|Maharashtra
|2,40,221
|22
|Manipur
|152
|23
|Meghalaya
|117
|24
|Mizoram
|910
|25
|Nagaland
|25
|26
|Odisha
|4,664
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|649
|28
|Punjab
|16,553
|29
|Rajasthan
|49,323
|30
|Sikkim
|28
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|45,304
|32
|Telangana
|34,841
|33
|Tripura
|869
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|68,708
|35
|Uttarakhand
|8,275
|36
|West Bengal
|29,607
|Grand Total
|9,55,911