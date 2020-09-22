Total Amount Utilized Under AHF for the Years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583 Crore

The Government is implementing the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) as one of the components of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY(U)] to provide interest subsidy for housing loans to eligible beneficiaries in urban area.

Pursuant to the announcement in the Union Budget 2018-19, Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) was set up in National Housing Bank with a corpus of Rs. 10,000croresto provide re-finance assistance to Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) in respect of their individual housing loans to target segments in rural and urban areas. This was followed by Rs. 10,000 crore allocation in 2019-20. The total amount utilized under AHF for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583crores. The purpose of AHF is to improve credit availability for meeting the housing needs of the people in lower income segments.

State-wise details of the number of beneficiaries of the CLSS scheme during the last three years are given below.

Annexure – I

S.No. Particulars EWS/LIG MIG-I MIG-II 1. Household Income (Rs. Per Annum) Up to.3,00,000/- for EWS and between 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 for LIG Between 600,001 up to 12,00,000 Between 12,00,001 up to 18,00,000 2. Interest Subsidy (% p.a) 6.5% 4% 3% 3. Maximum loan tenure (in years) 20 20 20 4. Eligible Housing Loan Amount for Interest Subsidy (Rs.) 6,00,000* 9,00,000* 12,00,000* 5. Dwelling Unit Carpet Area (Sq.mtr) 30#/60# Up to 160 Up to 200 6. Discount Rate for Net Present Value (NPV) calculation for interest subsidy 9% 9% 9% 7. Upfront Amount for Subsidy (approximately in Rs.) 2,67,280 2,35,000 2,30,000

*Loans beyond this limit will be at non-subsidised rates.

# In case of EWS/LIG, a beneficiary, at his/her discretion can build a house of larger area but interest subvention would be limited to first Rs. 6 lakh only. EWS/LIG households can also avail CLSS subsidy for addition of rooms, kitchen, toilet etc. to existing dwellings as incremental housing.

Annexure II

State/UTwisedetailsofbeneficiariesduring the last three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20) under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of PMAY-U

Sr. No. Name of State/UT Number of beneficiaries (households) during last three years 1 A&N Island (UT) 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 24,437 3 Arunachal Pradesh 36 4 Assam 1,219 5 Bihar 7,984 6 Chandigarh (UT) 574 7 Chhattisgarh 12,186 8 Dadar Nagar H & DD 2,901 9 Delhi (NCR) 18,986 10 Goa 915 11 Gujarat 2,40,085 12 Haryana 19,403 13 Himachal Pradesh 744 14 J&K (UT) 1,467 15 Jharkhand 6,638 16 Karnataka 46,802 17 Kerala 14,351 18 Ladakh (UT) 61 19 Lakshadweep (UT) – 20 Madhya Pradesh 56,873 21 Maharashtra 2,40,221 22 Manipur 152 23 Meghalaya 117 24 Mizoram 910 25 Nagaland 25 26 Odisha 4,664 27 Puducherry (UT) 649 28 Punjab 16,553 29 Rajasthan 49,323 30 Sikkim 28 31 Tamil Nadu 45,304 32 Telangana 34,841 33 Tripura 869 34 Uttar Pradesh 68,708 35 Uttarakhand 8,275 36 West Bengal 29,607 Grand Total 9,55,911