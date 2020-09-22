Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Total Amount Utilized Under AHF for the Years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583 Crore

The Government is implementing the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) as one of the components of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY(U)] to provide interest subsidy for housing loans to eligible beneficiaries in urban area.

Pursuant to the announcement in the Union Budget 2018-19, Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) was set up in National Housing Bank with a corpus of Rs. 10,000croresto provide re-finance assistance to Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) in respect of their individual housing loans to target segments in rural and urban areas.  This was followed by Rs. 10,000 crore allocation in 2019-20.  The total amount utilized under AHF for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs. 12,583crores.  The purpose of AHF is to improve credit availability for meeting the housing needs of the people in lower income segments.

State-wise details of the number of beneficiaries of the CLSS scheme during the last three years are given below.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure – I

S.No. Particulars EWS/LIG MIG-I MIG-II
1. Household Income (Rs. Per Annum) Up to.3,00,000/- for EWS and between 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 for LIG Between 600,001 up to 12,00,000 Between 12,00,001 up to 18,00,000
2. Interest Subsidy (% p.a)

 

 6.5% 4% 3%
3. Maximum loan tenure (in years) 20 20 20
4. Eligible Housing Loan Amount for Interest Subsidy (Rs.) 6,00,000* 9,00,000* 12,00,000*
5. Dwelling Unit Carpet Area (Sq.mtr) 30#/60# Up to 160 Up to 200
6. Discount Rate for Net Present Value (NPV) calculation for interest subsidy 9% 9% 9%
7. Upfront Amount for Subsidy (approximately in Rs.) 2,67,280 2,35,000 2,30,000

*Loans beyond this limit will be at non-subsidised rates.

# In case of EWS/LIG, a beneficiary, at his/her discretion can build a house of larger area but interest subvention would be limited to first Rs. 6 lakh only. EWS/LIG households can also avail CLSS subsidy for addition of rooms, kitchen, toilet etc. to existing dwellings as incremental housing.

Annexure II

State/UTwisedetailsofbeneficiariesduring the last three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20) under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of PMAY-U

 

Sr. No.

  

Name of State/UT

  

Number of beneficiaries (households) during last three years
1 A&N Island (UT) 3
2 Andhra Pradesh 24,437
3 Arunachal Pradesh 36
4 Assam 1,219
5 Bihar 7,984
6 Chandigarh (UT) 574
7 Chhattisgarh 12,186
8 Dadar Nagar H & DD 2,901
9 Delhi (NCR) 18,986
10 Goa 915
11 Gujarat 2,40,085
12 Haryana 19,403
13 Himachal Pradesh 744
14 J&K (UT) 1,467
15 Jharkhand 6,638
16 Karnataka 46,802
17 Kerala 14,351
18 Ladakh (UT) 61
19 Lakshadweep (UT)
20 Madhya Pradesh 56,873
21 Maharashtra 2,40,221
22 Manipur 152
23 Meghalaya 117
24 Mizoram 910
25 Nagaland 25
26 Odisha 4,664
27 Puducherry (UT) 649
28 Punjab 16,553
29 Rajasthan 49,323
30 Sikkim 28
31 Tamil Nadu 45,304
32 Telangana 34,841
33 Tripura 869
34 Uttar Pradesh 68,708
35 Uttarakhand 8,275
36 West Bengal 29,607
Grand Total 9,55,911

