Total 2,75,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with 11,000 global deaths recorded: WHO

Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the Novel Coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

The death toll from the Novel Coronavirus has surpassed 5,000 in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections. The total number of deaths in Italy has now reached 4,032. Spain’s death toll has also increased to more than 1,000.

In Pakistan, authorities suspended the operations of its national flag-carrier PIA and curtailed train services as the Coronavirus cases surged to 510.

The United Kingdom began going into complete shutdown from today after the government called on bars, pubs, cinemas, theatres and all other social venues to close their doors indefinitely to the public in response to the rapidly-spreading Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, came a day after England registered its biggest jump in death toll of 39 to hit 177.