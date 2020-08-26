Top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway resigns; to leave White House by month end

According to a list released by the Trump campaign, the 53-year-old is among the key speakers on day three of the Republican National Convention which begins today.

It is unclear now if she would still speak at the convention, which will formally nominate Trump as the party’s presidential candidate in the November 3 election.

Conway’s husband George Conway also made a similar statement on Twitter, saying he is withdrawing from Project Lincoln to devote more time to family.

George is the co-founder of The Lincoln Project – a political action committee working to prevent the re-election of President Trump in 2020.

Conway joined the Trump team even when he was running for the presidency and became his campaign head in 2016. She has been a strong defender of the Trump administration.