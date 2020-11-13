Top leaders of NDA meet in Patna to discuss formation of new govt in Bihar

It was the first meeting of NDA after the Assembly Elections result. Leaders of all four NDA parties – JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) participated at the meeting. BJP State Unit President Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attended the meeting. Senior JD( U) leaders R.C.P. Singh and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni also participated in the meeting.



Briefing media persons after the meeting, Mr Nitish Kumar said that the newly-elected legislators of NDA will meet formally in Patna on 15th of November to decide on formation of the new government. Mr Kumar said the last meeting of the State Cabinet will be held this afternoon to recommend dissolution of the present assembly.



Meanwhile, lone independent MLA Sumit Singh has announced his support to NDA. Mr.Singh has taken this decision after meeting with Nitish Kumar. He has been elected from Chakai Assembly seat.

