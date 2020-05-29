Top Five Indians Famous for Gambling Success

Gambling is not a new phenomenon in India. One of the first famous gamblers in the country was Murkha Nayanar. He was one of the 63 “hounds of Shiva” who worshipped Shiva from the sixth through the eighth centuries. Murkha showed his devotion to Shiva by gambling as a profession.

It’s clear to see that there is a history of gambling in India, and it’s still popular today. The only states where land-based casinos are allowed are Goa, Sikkim and Daman but online gambling is not regulated and many Indian gamblers take the opportunity to play at online casinos. V.I.P players can benefit from special schemes at many casinos, both online and land-based.

What is a V.I.P?

Online casinos like Showlion (recently rebranded to Jungleraja) show the qualifications for the different levels of their V.I.P program. For instance, at Showlion, you need to deposit a minimum amount of Rs 800 000 and maintain a level of Rs 160 000 for 30 days in order to reach the first V.I.P level of Puma.

Being a V.I.P is important because it allows players to get access to special benefits. These benefits can include exclusive promotions and bonuses or even holidays. The top five Indian gambling names are all regarded as V.I.Ps in the world of poker.

Abhinav Iyer

Abhinav Iyer was the first Indian born player to win a WSOP Bracelet. He won the bracelet in 2019, at The Closer. The win came in his most successful year so far.

Vivek Rajkumar

Vivek Rajkumar is heavily involved with social media, gaming and sports betting. He has also been a regular on the poker circuit having won some big events. This includes a win of $1,424,500 at the World Poker Tour Borgata Poker Open Main Event in 2008.

Nipon Java

Nipon Java plays poker as a career. Having been born in New Delhi, he now lives in the United States. He is mostly a live poker player and has achieved most of his success in the last few years. This includes making history in 2017 when he teamed up with Aditya Sushant to win the 48th WSOP $1,000 Tag Team event.

Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal first gained an interest from watching poker on ESPN. His engineering degree was placed in the background as he concentrated his efforts on being a winner at poker. Agarwal is at number four in the all-time list of top Indian poker winners. Today, he concentrates his efforts on spreading the passion for poker to others.

Raghav Bansal

Raghav Bansal is a massive fan of AC Milan. However, instead of playing football, he has chosen to make money from playing poker. He has achieved steady earnings since he became the first Indian player to win a place at the final table at a WSOP event, in 2015.

These players have all experienced the V.I.P feeling as five of the top gamblers and poker players in India.