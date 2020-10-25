Top diplomats from India, Bangladesh, Nepal join Durga Pooja celebrations by Indian Community in Beijing | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Top diplomats from India, Bangladesh, Nepal join Durga Pooja celebrations by Indian Community in Beijing

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri addressing the gathering which was also attended by the top diplomats from Bangladesh and Nepal said, Durga Pooja reminds us of our shared heritage in the Indian subcontinent.

The central message of this festival, the victory of good over evil is timeless and ever relevant, he added.

Ambassadors of Bangladesh and Nepal in China also shared their festivalgreetings through a recorded message.

A joyous Indian Community led by Beijing Bongs gathered from various parts of China to getsoaked in the pious aura of goddess Durga with traditional pooja amid the beatsof ‘Dhaak’.

At the event, Chinese artists also performed including Kathak danceand a soulful music performance by artists from Chinese Conservatory of Musicon a Yanqin – Chinese equivalent of Santoor.