Tony Lewis, famous for Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, passes away at 78

Tony, alongside fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth, devised the Duckworth-Lewis method which was introduced in 1997 and adopted officially by the ICC (International Cricket Council) in 1999.

Renamed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in 2014, the mathematical formula continues to be used in rain reduced limited overs cricket games across the globe.

The method then in use was based on removing the lowest-scoring overs from each team’s innings.

The formula has been criticised for not being suited to Twenty20 matches, cricket’s shortest format, which came into being after Duckworth-Lewis was established.

No alternative method, however, has yet found favour with the ICC.