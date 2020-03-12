Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film as per Deadline, decided to get tested after they felt “a bit tired”. “Hey folks Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks said in a tweet.

The Academy Award-winning actor said the medical team had already taken over. “The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks said.

“Not much more to it than one-day at a time approach, We will keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” Hanks tweeted.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Warner Bros confirmed that preproduction on the Elvis film had been put on hold after a “company member” on the production had tested positive for coronavirus. The “individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment”, the spokesperson added.

Later, Hanks and Wilson’s son Chet also took to social media to give an update on their health. In an Instagram video message, Chet said his parents were “fine” and taking necessary health precautions. “Yeah, it’s true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love,” he added.

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation on Wednesday describing the outbreak a pandemic. China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths.