Toll in Bangladesh mosque AC explosion goes up to 16

At least 50 people were injured in a blast at a mosque in Narayanganj Sadar upzila in Bangladesh on Friday night. The blast was reportedly caused by fire in an airconditoner in the mosque. Subsequently, several other ACs are also reported to have caught fire.

The injured were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the local hospital where 16 people have so far died. Besides, 21 people are in critical condition undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police have started investigation in the case. The district administration has also formed a probe body to investigate the explosion.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka