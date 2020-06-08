Monday , June 8 2020
Today is World Ocean Day

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly decided to designate 8 June as World Oceans Day.

Many countries have celebrated World Oceans Day following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, which was held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. The theme of World Oceans Day 2020 is Innovation for a sustainable ocean.

In his message on World Ocean Day, Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar said, land divides you and Ocean unites you. He said, Ocean or ‘Sagar’ means security and growth for all in the region. 

