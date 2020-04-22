Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Samsung Smart TV

From working at home to working up a sweat, you might be surprised by just how much you can do with your Samsung Smart TV. That’s because, in addition to offering next-level viewing experiences, Samsung’s newest TVs come packed with innovations designed to amplify our enjoyment of all kinds of content.

The TVs’ immersive displays are just as suitable for streaming heart-pumping workouts as they are for catching up on the latest binge-worthy show. And with simple controls for managing apps and connected devices, they make it that much easier to stay productive when working from home.

Read on for our tips on getting the most out of your Samsung Smart TV.

1. Enjoy Free Live TV

With Samsung TV Plus,1 Smart TV users get instant access to over 100 channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more – so they’ll never be at a loss when sitting down to stream.

Samsung TV Plus is 100% free, and comes pre-installed on all 2016 to 2020 Samsung Smart TVs. No downloads, additional devices, or credit cards required. With a simple internet connection, you can pick up where you left off on recently watched shows, discover new ones, and access video-on-demand services with ease.

With an ever-growing list of free channels – including CBS News, Bon Appétit, PlayersTV, and The Movie Hub in the U.S., as well as Rakuten TV’s Spotlight, Action Movies, Comedy Movies, and Drama Movies channels in Europe – Samsung TV Plus offers entertainment for every taste.

Along with this wide selection of leading channels and network favorites, there is also a wealth of free content for those interested in the arts. With a variety of concerts, tours and exhibits on offer, users can, from the comfort of their home, enjoy a high-definition concert by the Berlin Philharmonic,2 or marvel at one of the Metropolitan Opera’s nightly opera streams.3

2. Work Up a Sweat

As much as we might enjoy our commute-free routines when working or studying from home, it’s still important to stay active throughout the day – even if that means turning your living room into a workout studio.

Luckily for Samsung Smart TV users, at-home workout videos catering to virtually all interests and abilities are just a few taps away.

Simply click on the exercise service of your choice, choose a workout to stream, and get started. It’s as simple as that. With the TVs’ high resolutions, you’ll never miss a step while working up a sweat. And with a variety of services available and more on the way, it’s easy to find the content you need to take your fitness routine to the next level.

Samsung’s new Samsung Health service offers a simple solution to satisfy Smart TV users’ fitness needs. Set to launch at the end of May in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Korea, with more markets on the horizon, Samsung Health combines free fitness content from world-class partners including the popular meditation app, Calm, as well as obé Fitness, Fitplan, Echelon, barre3 and Jillian Michaels. Compatible with 2018-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, the apps make it easy for users to workout at home.4

With Samsung Health, users will also enjoy access to the service’s wide-ranging content catalog completely free for one year after the service’s launch.

3. Work More Comfortably From Home

In addition to offering a range of options to help keep users active and entertained at home, Samsung Smart TVs make it that much easier to stay productive when it’s time to get to work.

In 2019, Samsung introduced its exclusive Remote Access feature. Available on the company’s latest Smart TVs, it allows users to remotely access and manage their personal computer(s) through their TV, regardless of their PC’s location.5

Remote Access also offers a wide variety of cloud-based documentation services that can make it easier for students to continue studying at home. They can even use a web browser to view online courses and live lectures on their TV’s spacious screen, so they won’t miss a single note or detail.

Remote Access also comes equipped with Wi-Fi Direct, which facilitates seamless screen sharing between TVs and PCs, mobile phones and tablets. This versatile feature opens the door for users to enjoy a wide range of content on their TV’s larger screen.

4. Find Some Peace and Quiet

Even the most media-savvy among us occasionally find ourselves needing to take a break from staring at screens to enjoy some peace and quiet instead. Thankfully, Samsung TVs’ Ambient Mode can help us do just that.

Ambient Mode enables Smart TVs to foster a relaxing environment by displaying works of art, family photos and other calming content when turned off. For those times when you’d like to completely tune out, you can program Ambient Mode to match the wallpaper or background of the space behind your TV, so your screen will blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

Transforming your TV into your own personal photo gallery has never been easier thanks to Tap View. Available on Samsung’s latest TVs, Tap View lets you mirror photos and other media to your TV’s screen with a simple tap of your smartphone. And with QLED displays’ revolutionary image technology, you can rest assured that your favorite snaps will be showcased in the full, high-res quality they deserve.

We’ve only just scratched the surface of what Samsung’s Smart TVs can do. Click here to learn more about the lineup’s latest updates and innovations.

1 Samsung TV Plus is available in select regions including the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Korea, and Thailand. Service availability may vary by region. TV Plus is available on 2016-2020 Smart TVs in the U.S., Europe and Thailand. In Canada, the service is available on 2017-2020 Smart TVs. In Korea, the service is available on 2013-2020 Smart TVs.

2 Service is compatible with 2016–2020 Samsung Smart TVs.

3 Instead of downloading the app, users can choose to access the service via their Smart TV’s web browser.

4 Service availability and content partners may vary by country. Samsung Health will be launching on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs in the near future. Users with 2018–2019 models will be able to access the apps mentioned above via their Smart TV’s Apps section.

5 Available on 2019 and newer Smart TV models. Both the TV and PC must be connected to a network.