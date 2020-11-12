Tips from the Expert: Sudhir Shivaram on Mastering Smartphone Photography in the Wild #withGalaxy

Today, smartphones are equipped with pro-grade cameras, and owing to that, smartphones have come a long way from being just a camera phone to becoming a preferred choice for professional photography.

In our latest Galaxy Masterclass, Sudhir Shivaram, a revered Indian wildlife photographer, an entrepreneur, and a Galaxy Expert, lets us in on the exciting world of wildlife photography and spills the beans on how to make the most of smartphone photography with Galaxy S20 FE pro-grade cameras.

Packed with fan-favourite features, the Galaxy S20 FE offers the users a flagship experience and the ability to capture content anytime, anywhere. The triple rear camera features powerful 30X Space Zoom that lets you get close to your subject to capture the shot. The Single Take feature allows you to capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click. Galaxy S20 FE features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing.

Here’s an opportunity for all the budding photographers. Hone your photography skills with pro tips by the Galaxy Expert Sudhir Shivaram using the new Galaxy S20 FE.

Join his LIVE session on November 12, 2020 at 3pm.

