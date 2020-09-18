Tips from the Expert: Shaaz Jung on Capturing in the Wild #withGalaxy

Smartphone users are shooting and sharing photographs and videos more than ever before. That’s why Samsung has packed the flagship Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s camera with innovations that makes it easier to capture content anytime, anywhere. Capabilities such as Super Resolution Zoom, Single Take, Pro-Mode and Ultra-Wide, ensure that your memories are captured just as they happen. Further, these innovative camera features help you view, edit and share the photos and videos as seamlessly as possible.

Flagship Galaxy smartphones are a favourite among many photography enthusiasts who combine their creative thinking with cutting-edge technology to portray ordinary things extra-ordinarily. Shaaz Jung is professional wildlife photographer & cinematographer who has earned a huge social media following with his clicks taken in the wild.

A naturalist, big cat specialist and a Galaxy Expert, Shaaz tell us his secrets on composition and framing. Find out the features he uses the most while clicking shots from his Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Space Zoom to capture without losing quality

In wildlife photography, it is difficult to get close to the subjects. Spotting and identifying small animals from a distance is challenging. “I use the 50x digital zoom on Galaxy Note20 Ultra as a spotting scope. I can finally capture zoom images from my phone without losing much quality with the Super Resolution zoom,” says Jung. Additionally, a remote shutter comes in very handy while capturing zoom images by keeping the camera steady and can be controlled easily using the S Pen.

Ultra-Wide Mode to tell a deeper story

Out in the wild, there are times when the subjects are too close. The Ultra-Wide Mode significantly expands the view, allowing you to capture more of the scene. “Wider frames tell a deeper story and as a photographer, storytelling is of utmost importance,” says Shaaz.

Pro Mode for the right control and settings

The quality of photos and videos depend a lot on the amount of control you have on the camera. The Pro Mode on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra allows you to operate the camera and adjust settings like a professional DLSR camera. Understanding and learning to control the Exposure Triangle and the basics of aperture, ISO and shutter-speed helps to capture more powerful photos. “I only shoot on the Pro Mode. Features like directional audio adjustments allow me to switch between the three microphones,” he adds.

Shooting videos in 8K and 4K Resolution

For Shaaz, the 8K video resolution at 24fps and the 4K resolution at 60fps are very helpful. Shooting a video in 8K provides flexibility to crop into the video and compose it in a desirable way or even capture high-resolution stills, without losing quality. Use a gimbal to add a more professional touch to your videos!

Photos and Videos in just a Single Take

There is not always enough time to switch between the still and the video mode, especially when the subject is not in our control. The Single Take mode records both photos and videos in just one take. This feature is particularly helpful while capturing a subject in motion when you want the best of both modes.

And here’s a treat for all you budding photographers. Hone your photography skills with pro tips by the Galaxy Expert Shaaz Jung using the new Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Join his LIVE session on September 19, 2020 at 3pm.

To register for the Galaxy Masterclass, click here: https://register.infinitystage.in