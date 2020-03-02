Ties with Bangladesh India Highest Priority: Foreign Secretary 

He said India seeks closest possible ties with Bangladesh. The Foreign Secretary said that Bangladesh is the largest development partner of India in the world with close t dollar 10 billion Line Of credit for infrastructure and other projects in the country.

Speaking about the river water sharing between India and Bangladesh he said that serious dialogue has resumed on sharing of 54 common rivers in August last year. He said India is committed to finding solution to the water sharing problem and improved water management.

Talking about the NRC in Assam he assured that it is an issue entirely internal to India. He said it will have no implications for Bangladesh. Foreign secretary Harsh vardhan Shringla stressed the need for closer defence ties between the two countries. He said India is willing to share all the military hardware being produced in India.

On the Rohingya issue, Foreign Secretary Shringla said that India supports Bangladesh on the issue of displaced persons from Rakhine province of Myanmar. He extended India’s support and cooperation in finding a mutually acceptable solution to the issue so that displaced persons from Rakhine can return to Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Dhaka this morning to prepare the ground for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the start of centenary celebration of Bangladesh’s First President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.

On arrival he gave the keynote address in the seminar organised by the Indian High Commission and the BIISS. Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Gowher Rizvi was the Chief Guest. Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Gowher Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.

He will be meeting the PM, Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh later in the day.