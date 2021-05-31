Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

All India Weather Warning Bulletin (MID-DAY)

(Sunday, 30 May 2021 Time of Issue: 1415 hours IST)

30 May (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral & Southwest Arabian Sea,

Comorin area and Southeast

Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

31 May (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand,

West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka,

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely

at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan

West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral, Northwest, Southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area and Southeast

Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

01 June (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka,

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Heavy Rainfall

at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh,

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

02 June (Day 4): ♦Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

03 June (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh,

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra,

Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

