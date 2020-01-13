Three terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

The operation concluded whileas arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site. Addressing media persons in Srinagar on Sunday evening, Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar described the killing of top Hizb commander Hammad Khan alongwith his two accomplices in Tral area a big success in pursuit of anti terrorism fight in Jammu & Kashmir.

He also confirmed the arrest of J&K Police cop turned Hizbul commander Naveed Babu and a police officer. Replying to queries, Mr Kumar said, J&K police is investigating the collaboration of arrested DSP Davinder Singh. The IG further said that FIR has been registered against the DSP at Wanpoh Police Station in Kulgam district.