Three terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam district of J&K

Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Gurvinder Pal Singh said that a joint team of Kulgam Police, Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 18th Battalion launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) based on specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated triggering off an encounter that resulted  into the killing of three errorists. 

DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel said that the three slain terrorists belonged to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and one among them is a Pakistani terrorist.

