Three terrorists gunned down by security forces in J&K encounter

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said, the encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on security forces while carrying out a search operation in Batamaloo area. So far 177 terrorists including 22 foreigners have been neutralized in 2020, 12 in Jammu division and 165 in Kashmir division. 20 terrorists have surrendered so far. Pakistan desperate to disturb peace in UT’s informed DGP Dilbagh Singh.

