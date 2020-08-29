Three out of five Khel Ratna awardees are women; President expresses confidence with collective efforts, India will emerge as a sporting superpower

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said that excellence and achievements in sports are not only the responsibility of the government.

He said, the culture of sports can be promoted only by the participation of people of every class and region.

The President expressed happiness that sports and fitness are now becoming a part of the thinking and routine of the youth.

He said, parents-guardians and teachers are also changing their attitude towards sports. Mr Kovind expressed confidence that with everyone’s collective efforts, India will emerge as a sporting superpower.

He said, India has the goal to be in the Top Ten Podium Finisher Countries in the 2028 Olympic Games. The President said, we will definitely achieve this goal.