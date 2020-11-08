Home / HEADLINES / Three new Information Commissioners administered oath of office today

Three new Information Commissioners administered oath of office today

The Chief Information Commissioner Y.K. Sinha today administered the oath of office to Information Commissioners Heeralal Samariya, Ms. Saroj Punhani and Uday Mahurkar at a swearing-in ceremony organized in Central Information Commission. With their induction, the total number of Information Commissioners including the Chief Information Commissioner has risen to 8 in the Central Information Commission.

Heeralal Samariya, a former IAS officer, was Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment in Government of India before retirement. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. His area of expertise includes Administration and Governance.

Ms. Saroj Punhani, an IA&AS officer, before joining as Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission, was holding the post of Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (HR & Training) in Government of India. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Humanities. Her area of expertise includes Administration and Governance.

Uday Mahurkar, a veteran journalist, before joining as Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission, was functioning as Senior Deputy Editor with a leading media house. He graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University in Indian History, Culture and Archaeology. His area of expertise includes his vast experience in media.

 

