Three militants killed, four security personnel martyred in Kupwara encounter

“At about 0100h BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) (LoC Fence), about 3.5 KM from the LoC. Firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. A BSF soldier was killed in action(KIA). Firefight stopped at 0400h,” defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar said.

“More troops were rushed to the area. Militant’s movement was tracked by surveillance devices.

Contact was re-established at 1020h when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC,” he said, adding, “In the ensuing firefight two more militants were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured. The Injured soldiers have been evacuated.”

