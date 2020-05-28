Three hardcore naxalites killed in a police encounter in Jharkhand

The encounter operation with the police forces is still ongoing in the forest area.

Earlier, yesterday two maoists including Zonal Commander of PLFI Sachit Singh were arrested by Simdega police in a planned operation by the security forces.

SP Simdega Sanjeev Kumar informed in a press conference about the arrest of PLFI commander with INSAS weapon and arms.

Jaladega and Kolebira police station in-charges had conducted raids based on information and were successful in arresting the alleged Maoists.

SP Simdega informed that there was reward of Rs Two lakhs announced on the arrested PLFI Maoist. Around 31 cases under Arms Act and several cases of murder, levy and extortion have been registered in various police stations on his name.