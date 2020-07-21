Three-day Air Force Commanders’ Conference to be held from July 22

The theme of the conference is “IAF in the Next Decade“.

Raksha Mantri is likely to grace the occasion by inaugurating the AFCC on 22 Jul 20.

The Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production are also expected to be present during the inauguration.

The AFCC will be chaired by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

During the three-day conference, the discussions would take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments. The plan of action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade will also be discussed.