Thousands of passengers set sail from Singapore on “cruise to nowhere” aboard World Dream liner

The cruise, although allowed to operate, was quite different from the pre-pandemic times.

Before boarding the ship, all passengers were tested for the coronavirus. In addition, all crew members working on the cruise ship have had to quarantine for 14 days and undergone six coronavirus tests.

Also, the cruise ship, owned by Hong Kong company Dream Cruises, will return to Singapore after three days at sea , with no port calls in between. The ship is also operating at no more than 50 percent capacity.

In addition, the cruise ship has also set up medical facilities for nucleic acid testing, as well as seven quarantine wards and 34 quarantine rooms. If any passenger is suspected of having COVID-19, he or she and their close contacts will be hosted in the quarantine rooms until the test results.

On Friday, the World Dream set sail with nearly 1,400 passengers and nearly 1,000 crew members aboard.