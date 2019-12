Thousands gather at Town Hall in Bengaluru lending support to CAA

People from various groups joined the support gathering and thanked the Central govt for CAA as it helps many people get citizenship as Indians.

They also raised slogans against those who are misleading people and creating a false propaganda against the CAA.

The speakers at the gathering said CAA is not against any religion and people should not fear.

Law and order situation in Karnataka is peaceful and curfew relaxed in Mangalore.