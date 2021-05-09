This Mother’s Day, Go Behind-the-Scenes #WithGalaxy and See What Makes Mom Epic

With all that our mothers do, it is no wonder that they often seem like superheroes. From waking up at the crack of dawn, to juggling the delicate balance of work and home life, somehow they seem to manage it all with a loving smile.

This Mother’s Day, Samsung Electronics is celebrating with a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of working moms around the world. Shot with the Galaxy S21, the video highlights the hard work, dedication and love that #MakeMomEpic.

Check out the full video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







