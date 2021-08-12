This Independence Day, Samsung Extends CSD Benefits to Defence Personnel at Samsung Smart Plazas on Consumer Durables

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, is celebrating this Independence Day with a brand new initiative for defence personnel. Serving and retired defence personnel can now avail Canteen Stores Department (CSD) rates while buying Samsung TVs and digital appliances such as Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Microwaves, and Washing Machines from select Samsung Smart Plaza stores as well, in addition to Canteen Stores Department (CSD) depots.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing buying experience and offering a wider range of Samsung products to defence personnel at select Samsung Smart Plazas across the country. Samsung Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics and Samsung Experience Consultants (SECs) at these stores ensure that consumers get live demos and detailed understanding of product features.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, Samsung has created one-of-its-kind initiative by offering CSD benefits at Samsung Smart Plazas to defense personnel and their families. This Independence Day, our endeavour through this program is to create an intimate brand experience by enhancing shopping convenience for them. We hope to continue adding value to their lives with our innovative products and services,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

To ensure consumer and employee safety, all Samsung Smart Plazas follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines. Only a limited number of customers are allowed within the store at any given point to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Customers are encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines are sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standards of hygiene is maintained in Smart Plazas.

