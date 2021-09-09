This Ganesh Chaturthi Upgrade Your Home with Samsung Consumer Durables; Get upto 20% Cashback & Easy EMIs as low as INR 990

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced exclusive offers on its televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners.

Elevating the festivities, Samsung has introduced attractive finance offers with up to 20% additional cash back, and easy EMIs as low as INR 990. These offers will be valid in Maharashtra till 21st September 2021.

The unique offers provide assured benefits to consumers purchasing Samsung consumer durable products such as QLED TVs, SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator, Curd Maestro Refrigerator, Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines, Microwaves and Air Conditioners.

Consumers buying select Samsung TVs can get upto 50% off on Samsung Soundbars. Additionally, they will also get a 2-year warranty and 10 year no-screen burn in warranty on select TVs.

Consumers purchasing select washing machines will receive a 12-year motor warranty. On select refrigerators, consumers can get one EMI off. On purchase of select models of Microwaves, they will receive a complimentary Borosil kit. Lastly, on purchase of select Air Conditioners, consumers can avail a free installation.

“Festive season is the time when consumers upgrade to newer and smarter technologies to reimagine their homes. Being a consumer centric brand, our focus is to deliver unparalleled technology for our consumers. Samsung is committed to deliver the best products and our latest offers come with guaranteed benefits on a wide range of products across price points. With consumers seeking value proposition, we are confident these unique offers will meet their expectations and enrich their lives with meaningful innovation,” said, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unmatched cinematic experience at home. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Samsung Spacemax Family Hub

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature that works with the SmartThings ecosystem, allows users to control and monitor their connected appliances from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door. To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences.

Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation. Curd Maestro makes healthy and hygienic curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Samsung Microwaves

Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Windfree ACs 3.0

Samsung’s Wind-Free 3.0 system uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly. The Wind-Free 3.0 enables users to control their ACs using the Bixby through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations along with live feedback. The AI auto-cooling automatically optimizes the cooling based on usage and living conditions. Moreover, welcome cooling uses Geo-fencing feature to automatically cool down your room based on the users’ location.

Samsung Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration. Hygiene Steam feature ensures that garments are clean and sanitized. It improves the washing quality by releasing stream from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely soaked. Hygiene Steam removes dirt and up to 99.9% of the bacteria.

Please share this news







