This Festive Season, Give Your Home a Stylish Makeover with Samsung’s Exciting ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offers and Great Products

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched its festive season campaign ‘Home, Festive Home’, offering exclusive deals and assured gifts to consumers across India, elevating the festive spirit this season. Exciting product offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes including cashback of up to INR 20,000 and easy EMIs of as low as INR 990, will be valid till November 20, 2020.

Consumers will be able to access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of Samsung consumer electronics products such as Samsung QLED and QLED 8K TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Spacemax Family Hub Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Models, Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Wind-Free Air Conditioners, among others.

“This festive season, celebrations will be mostly at home as consumers continue to be cautious. To help transform their homes into their festive hubs, Samsung is bringing its “Home, Festive Home” offers on its range of consumer electronics products that will help consumers redefine their homes and get ready for the upcoming festive season. We are confident that our unique offers across price points will meet their expectations, enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season,” said, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Television

During this offer period, consumers will get Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs. They will get a Galaxy S20 Ultra with 75-inch and above QLED TV models, a Galaxy A21s with 55-inch QLED and 65 inch UHD models and a Galaxy A31 with 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models. Additionally, consumers can get cashback of up to INR 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as INR 990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs.

Delivering the best of entertainment to its consumers, Samsung is also offering exciting deals on OTT and DTH platforms on all TV models.

Refrigerators

When buying Samsung refrigerators, customers will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite free on purchase of Samsung’s flagship Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator. With the “Make for India” Samsung Curd Maestro refrigerators, consumers will get cashback benefits of up to 15% and up to 20% cashback on IoT-enabled Family Hub refrigerator (RF28N9780SG/TL). Additionally, consumers can avail up to 10% cashback on Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerator models along with easy EMI options starting at INR 2,490 and INR 990 respectively. All refrigerators with digital inverter technology will be offered with a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Washing Machines

On washing machines, Samsung is offering cashback of up to 20% on the newly launched Samsung Washer Dryer models and cashback of up to 15% on select Flexwash and Addwash washing machines. Consumers purchasing Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines can avail cashback of up to 15%. Samsung will also be offering consumers EMI options starting as low as INR 990.

Air Conditioners

On Samsung Air Conditioners, consumers will get cashback offers of up to 20% and easy EMI options starting as low as INR 990 on its Wind-Free Air Conditioners along with 5-year warranty on the condenser and PCB controller warranty on convertible range models.

Microwave Ovens

In the Smart Oven category, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung Smart Ovens will get attractive cashback offers upto INR 6,000, one EMI off on brand shops, easy EMI options and a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L and above Convection, Hot Blast & Masala Sun-Dry Microwave Ovens. In addition, these microwave ovens come with 5-year extended Warranty on the Magnetron and 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel cavity.

Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer provides consumers with an option to choose EMIs of as low as INR 990 and down payment as per their budget on select Televisions, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens and Washing Machines. Consumers can further avail EMIs of up to 36 months tenure and one free EMI on select TV and refrigerator models.

“Home, Festive Home” offers cover all categories of Samsung Consumer Electronics products.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unmatched cinematic experience at home.

The QLED TV features an Ambient Mode which turns the TV into a piece of art, building on the Ambient Mode’s ability to blend in with the home interior, the TV can be hung on the wall with a No Gap Wall-Mount, intelligently embedded in the back of the TV so that it blends in seamlessly. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Crystal 4K UHD Televisions

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offers distinctive features through integration, consumption and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver superior colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Crystal 4K Display, Multi View, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

Samsung Spacemax Family Hub

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature that works with the SmartThings ecosystem, allows users to control and monitor their connected appliances such as Samsung FlexWash washing machines and Samsung Galaxy smartphones from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door.

To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences.

Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation. Curd Maestro makes healthy and hygienic curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

Process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Samsung Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators

The Spacemax Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Frost Free Refrigerators cater to the diverse storage needs of Indian consumers. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling and durability. They are the perfect solution to provide savings on electricity bills, retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.

WIND-FREE 2.0 SERIES

Samsung’s Wind-Free 2.0 system uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly. The design has been upgraded to rectangular from the previous triangle design and with this change the micro-holes have been increased to 23,000 from 21,000 in the previous version.

The Wind-Free 2.0 enables users to control their ACs using the Smart Home App through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations along with live feedback. Users can also monitor and limit power usage as per their needs. The latest Wind-Free ACs are equipped with Motion Detect sensors (MDS) and automatically go into an energy saving mode if it does not detect any human presence for 60 minutes. Another option which users get through this feature is to choose the wind direction.

Samsung Digital Inverter Air Conditioners

Samsung Air Conditioners have been designed carefully keeping in mind the consumers’ needs and expectations, which are faster cooling, less electricity consumption and uncompromised cooling even in hot summers. Convertible Mode, introduced this year, is Samsung’s another technology, which when activated allows consumers to save more energy when they are sitting alone in a room.

Samsung Microwave Ovens

Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Digital Inverter Motor Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration, when the washing machine is running. Having less friction makes the washing machine run much quieter and smoothly, which makes it perfect for open plan living and keeping that budget in check.

For more details on the offers, refer to: https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/regional-festivals-2020/