Third Advance Estimates of Production of Foodgrains, Oilseeds and other Commercial Crops for 2019-20

The cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June to September, 2019) has been 10% higher than Long Period Average (LPA). Accordingly, the production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2019-20 has been estimated higher than their normal production. These estimates are subject to revision on account of more precise information flowing over the time.

As per 3rd Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2019-20 is as under:

Foodgrains – 295.67 million tonnes. (record) Rice – 117.94 million tonnes. (record) Wheat – 107.18 million tonnes. (record) Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 47.54 million tonnes. (record) Maize – 28.98 million tonnes. (record) Pulses – 23.01 million tonnes. Tur – 3.75 million tonnes. Gram – 10.90 million tonnes.

Oilseeds – 33.50 million tonnes. (record) Soyabean – 12.24 million tonnes Rapeseed and Mustard – 8.70 million tonnes Groundnut – 9.35 million tonnes

Cotton – 36.05 million bales (170 kg per bale) (record)

– 36.05 million bales (170 kg per bale) (record) Jute & Mesta – 9.92 million bales (180 kg per bale)

– 9.92 million bales (180 kg per bale) Sugarcane – 358.14 million tonnes

As per Third Advance Estimates for 2019-20, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 295.67 million tonnes which is higher by 10.46 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 285.21 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19. However, the production during 2019-20 is higher by 25.89 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2014-15 to 2018-19) average production of foodgrain.

Total production of Rice during 2019-20 is estimated at record 117.94 million tonnes. It is higher by 8.17 million tonnes than the five years’ average production of 109.77 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2019-20 is estimated at record 107.18 million tonnes. It is higher by 3.58 million tonnes as compared to wheat production during 2018-19 and is higher by 11.02 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 96.16 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at record 47.54 million tonnes, is higher by 4.48 million tonnes than the production of 43.06 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19. Further, it is also higher by 4.50 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2019-20 is estimated at 23.01 million tonnes which is higher by 2.19 million tonnes than the Five years’ average production of 20.82 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at record 33.50 million tonnes which is higher by 1.98 million tonnes than the production of 31.52 million tonnes during 2018-19. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2019-20 is higher by 4.10 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 358.14 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at record 36.05 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 8.01 million bales than the production of 28.04 million bales during 2018-19. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.92 million bales (of 180 kg each).