These are the most watched sports in India

Sports in India holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. Indian people love to watch sports events. They spend a lot of money to watch their favourite sports live in the stadium as well as on their televisions. By selling stadium seat tickets and live broadcasting authority the sports councils of the particular sport earn a lot of money in India. Here we have prepared a list of most watched sports in India.

Cricket

There is no doubt that Cricket is by far the most popular sports in India with millions of viewers. The India men’s national cricket team is very famous among Indian public. Cricket is a very important cultural part of India. You will find a cricket match being held in every corner of India. The Indian team shares a very old rivalry with the Pakistani team, and India-Pakistan matches are some of the most anticipated matches in the world. The match between cricket teams of India and Pakistan is most popular broadcast in India. The Indian cricket team is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Football

The popularity of football as a sport is only second to cricket. Football is loved and watched by many Indians especially people from the state of West Bengal literally worship football. People of India sacrifice their night sleep to watch their favourite international teams match on television. The Indian Super League (ISL) is India’s own football league.

ISL is very popular among Indians and betting on matches in the ISL is not so uncommon in India considering the vast amount of reputable Indian betting sites. 10Cric most likely presents the most lucrative bonus program here by offering a weekly ₹500 free bet provided you bet at least twice on ISL matches within a week.

Besides Indian Super League (ISL), India also has another major football league of its own and that its I-League. With these two leagues India had become one of the few countries having more than one football leagues of their own.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi is an ancient Indian Sports. It has recently gained international recognition after it was selected for Olympics. Passion for Kabaddi in India is so great that children start playing Kabaddi at a very young age. Kabaddi is famous in India among every age group just like Baseball is famous in USA. This is one of the main reasons why Kabaddi is watched and loved by millions of Indians. In Kabaddi two teams of seven members each occupy opposite halves of a court. The court is of 10 by 13 metres (33 ft × 43 ft) in case of men and 8 by 12 metres (26 ft × 39 ft) in case of women championship.

Field Hockey

Hockey is the national sport of India. Even after being the national sport, Hockey is not as popular as Cricket or Football in India. There is a specific reason behind this. After the independence of India, Indian hockey team was considered one of the best Hockey team in the world. But gradually they failed to earn international trophies and lost popularity. Even with less popularity Hockey matches still generate quite a bit of crowd because Indian people still hope for their team to win international matches. Field Hockey in India generally constitutes of to two teams- India men’s national field Hockey team and the India women’s national field Hockey team.

Badminton

Badminton in India is yet another sport which has a big fan following in India. Badminton matched in India has big fan base and they spend a lot of money to watch it live or on television. All Badminton matches in India is managed by Badminton Association of India. Some of the world famous Indian shuttlers are: Saina Nehwal, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi. These players are also ranked amongst top-10 in current Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Back in the year 2015 Saina Nehwal became the first female player from India to achieve World no. 1 spot in BWF rankings.

Wrestling

Wrestling has been popular in India since ancient times but it had a different name back then. It was called ‘Kushti’, even now in many places wrestling is known as Kushti. Kushti since ancient times had attracted huge crowds and people earned quite a lot from it. Wrestling in India is quite famous now, more after India won several prestigious medals in international matches including Olympics.

Conclusion:

Sports is a vital aspect of any developing society and as we just learned that, sports is very much loved by Indians. From every child to old man, everyone is interested in some sort of sports in India. This is one of the main reasons why Indian people spend so much time and money on watching sports and discussing about it in their free time.

Please share this news







